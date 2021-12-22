Menu

The Morning Show
December 22 2021 10:36am
05:58

Tyler Shaw performs a heartwarming Christmas song

Multi-platinum selling artist, Tyler Shaw, talks about his tour with The Tenors and his performs a new Christmas song that was inspired by his daughter.

