Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
December 22 2021 9:35am
04:15

USask president looks back at 2021

Over the past year, the University of Saskatchewan has been transitioning back to in-person learning. USask president Peter Stoicheff joins Global News Morning to look back at 2021 on campus.

Advertisement

Video Home