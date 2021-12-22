Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
December 22 2021 6:49am
05:27

Parker Street Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper Program

We’re joined by Sonah Leahey with Parker Street Food Bank to learn more about how their Christmas Hamper Program is helping those in need during the holiday season.

