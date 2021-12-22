Global News Morning Halifax December 22 2021 6:49am 05:27 Parker Street Food Bank’s Christmas Hamper Program We’re joined by Sonah Leahey with Parker Street Food Bank to learn more about how their Christmas Hamper Program is helping those in need during the holiday season. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8467778/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8467778/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?