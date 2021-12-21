Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 21 2021 9:29pm
04:17

Consumer Matters: Know your rights when they change your flight

Consumer Matters: Anne Drewa has some advice on what travellers can do when their airline suddenly cancels or changes their flight.

