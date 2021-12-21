Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 21 2021 9:13pm
03:16

Omicron variant affects B.C.’s COVID-19 positivity rate

Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on how the Omicron variant is affecting B.C.’s COVID-19 positivity rate, and how many Omicron cases B.C. has.

Advertisement

Video Home