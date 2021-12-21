Global News Hour at 6 BC December 21 2021 9:13pm 03:16 Omicron variant affects B.C.’s COVID-19 positivity rate Global’s Keith Baldrey has some perspective on how the Omicron variant is affecting B.C.’s COVID-19 positivity rate, and how many Omicron cases B.C. has. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8467524/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8467524/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?