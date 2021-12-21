Menu

COVID-19
December 21 2021 7:17pm
00:47

Manitoba’s Minister of Central Services on rapid tests in the province

Manitoba’s Minister of Central Services sheds some light on where many of the province’s COVID-19 rapid test kits have been sent, and when they’re expected to get more.

