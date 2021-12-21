The Nutcracker performances cancelled Tuesday due to COVID case in ranks
The National Ballet of Canada has cancelled Tuesday’s performances of The Nutcracker due to a case of COVID-19 within company ranks. The beloved Christmas tradition in Toronto returned to the stage this year after the cancellation of last year’s production. Our Melanie Zettler went behind the scenes during rehearsals to learn that while new protocols mean some changes this year, most everything that has made this a family favourite for decades, is still “en pointe.”