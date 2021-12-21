Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 21 2021 1:03pm
05:32

Tech expert Marc Saltzman with some of the best cyber secure tips and devices

Marc Saltzman joins Global News Morning Edmonton to go over some cyber security tips and some of the newest technology that can help you stay protected.

