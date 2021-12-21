Global News Morning Toronto December 21 2021 9:46am 04:53 Holiday-themed activities for the whole family Winter break is officially upon us. Lifestyle expert Taylor Kaye has tips for parents that will keep kids busy with treats, entertainment, and decorations. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8465459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8465459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?