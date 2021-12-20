Global News Hour at 6 BC December 20 2021 9:47pm 02:29 B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec. 20 Will it be a snowy Christmas? Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has an update on the cold weather heading to British Columbia in the Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 forecast. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8465081/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8465081/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?