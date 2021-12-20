Menu

December 20 2021 8:17pm
02:25

City of Penticton drops lawsuit over controversial shelter, new location proposed

The province announced on Wednesday that through B.C. Housing, a new temporary shelter location has been proposed in Penticton.

