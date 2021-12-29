Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather
December 29 2021 9:45am
01:51

Peter Quinlan looks back on a hot 2021 in Saskatchewan

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan says he will remember 2021 as the year he was forecasting the hottest temperatures of his career.

Advertisement

Video Home