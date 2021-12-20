Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 20 2021 8:40am
01:52

Rapid testing kits widely available in Saskatchewan

Locating and acquiring rapid antigen test kits has become quite the struggle in some parts of the country, but in Saskatchewan, that does not seem to be the case.

