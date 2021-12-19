Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 19 2021 9:29pm
02:08

Remembering Delta teen Maaike Blom

The family of 17-year-old Maaike Blom of Delta, who was found deceased days after she was reported missing earlier this month, is sharing new details about their daughter’s short life. Julia Foy reports.

