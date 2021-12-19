Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 19 2021 9:04pm
04:42

Holiday Helpers: Babies

In our holiday helpers interview series, Kim Smith speaks with Janet Wilson, board member with Basically Babies, a charity that outfits newborns in need. Wilson said the charity helps about 800 families a year.

