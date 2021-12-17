Global News Hour at 6 BC December 17 2021 9:13pm 01:32 An arrest is made in the disappearance of Langley mother and teacher Naomi Onotera The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms one person has been arrested in the disappearance of Naomi Onotera. Jordan Armstrong has details One in custody in case of missing Langley, B.C. teacher Naomi Onotera: IHIT REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8460874/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8460874/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?