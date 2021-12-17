Menu

December 17 2021 12:47pm
04:19

Morning weather report with Mark Madryga

The Global BC Morning News weather report with Mark Madryga for Friday, Dec 17. Snow is in the forecast for the lower mainland overnight, with the potential for high winds.

