Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
December 17 2021 11:49am
04:32

Celebrating Yalda

Manitoba’s Iranian community is able to celebrate Yalda Night, marking the winter solstice, together in person for the first time in years.
Nafiseh Rezaii talks about the significance.

Advertisement

Video Home