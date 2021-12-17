Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
December 17 2021 9:50am
04:07

Supporting local in final holiday shopping days

Global News Morning speaks with Love Local Manitoba on the importance and benefits of buying local in the final shopping days of the holiday season.

Advertisement

Video Home