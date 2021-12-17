Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
December 17 2021 9:42am
04:11

First Canadian winner of ‘Survivor’ shares her experience

Canadian castaway Erika Casupanan discusses her winning ‘Survivor’ game and how her family inspired her to succeed on the island and beyond.

