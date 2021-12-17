Global News Morning Montreal December 17 2021 9:18am 05:03 Weekend Entertainment From where to find Santa to one of the most anticipated Hollywood movie releases of the year, entertainment columnist Jay Walker joins Global’s Laura Casella with his weekend entertainment roundup. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458793/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458793/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?