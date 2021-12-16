Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 16 2021 9:40pm
03:08

Long lines for COVID testing

People hoping to get a COVID-19 test are reporting long lines and lengthy waits at testing centres. Kamil Karamali reports.

