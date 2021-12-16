Global News Hour at 6 BC December 16 2021 9:36pm 01:09 COVID-19: Rising cases in two B.C. health regions There are two COVID-19 hot spots in our province, setting the stage for potential new restrictions in the province. Keith Baldrey has more on what health regions are seeing. COVID-19 surges as B.C. reports reports 753 cases, more than double last Thursday REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?