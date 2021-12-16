Weather December 16 2021 9:28pm 00:51 Manitoba fall conditions report provides dire outlook Manitoba’s fall conditions report is a dire one – and the infrastructure minister says we could be in for real trouble this spring if there’s not enough precipitation. Province: Wet winter needed to avoid troubling spring in Manitoba REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458203/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8458203/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?