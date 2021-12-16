Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather
December 16 2021 9:28pm
00:51

Manitoba fall conditions report provides dire outlook

Manitoba’s fall conditions report is a dire one – and the infrastructure minister says we could be in for real trouble this spring if there’s not enough precipitation.

Advertisement

Video Home