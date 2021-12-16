Menu

December 16 2021 3:19pm
03:14

Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon: Dec. 16

Our weekly conversation with 680 CJOB hockey analyst John Shannon touches on COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the NHL and what it could mean for the season plus what’s plaguing the inconsistent Winnipeg Jets.

