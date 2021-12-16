News December 16 2021 3:19pm 03:14 Weekly Jets recap w/John Shannon: Dec. 16 Our weekly conversation with 680 CJOB hockey analyst John Shannon touches on COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the NHL and what it could mean for the season plus what’s plaguing the inconsistent Winnipeg Jets. Analysis: Winnipeg Jets’ reunion of Copp and Lowry was done with purpose REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8456837/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8456837/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?