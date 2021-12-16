Menu

Lifestyle
December 16 2021 9:30am
03:38

Adopt a Pet with Didi the cat

The Saskatoon SPCA’s Brooke Weisbrod joins Global News Morning on this week’s Adopt a Pet with Didi looking for her forever home, and says it’s vital to bring pets indoors when it’s this cold outside.

