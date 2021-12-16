Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
December 16 2021 8:06am
04:22

Some of 2021’s more memorable moments from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines

A look back at 2021 with the morning man himself. Global’s Laura Casella and Eramelinda Boquer turn the tables on reporter Brayden Jagger Haines.

Advertisement

Video Home