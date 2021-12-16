Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
December 16 2021 7:46am
04:14

Cirque Éloize presents “Celeste”

Cirque Éloize’s new show, Celeste, is premiering exclusively at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth. Global’s Laura Casella and Eramelinda Boquer give us a sneak peek.

Advertisement

Video Home