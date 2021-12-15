Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
December 15 2021 7:58pm
01:29

Regina Airport reacts to federal government’s blanket travel advisory

This afternoon, the announcement came down from Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos that the federal government is reinstating the advisory against all non-essential travel.

Advertisement

Video Home