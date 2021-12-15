Menu

COVID-19
December 15 2021 6:37pm
01:57

Manitobans asked to rethink holiday plans

The province’s top doctor says it’s time for Manitobans to rethink their holiday plans, but no new restrictions are being brought in at the moment. Brittany Greenslade reports.

