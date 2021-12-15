News December 15 2021 1:56pm 01:54 Penticton city council votes to pay $140K in compensation to woman who lost home in tax sale B.C.’s ombudsperson was pleased with the decision, stating ‘this outcome clearly demonstrates that it’s never too late to do the right thing.’ Penticton city council votes to pay $140K in compensation to woman who lost home in tax sale REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8453241/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8453241/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?