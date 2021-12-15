Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
December 15 2021 1:56pm
01:54

Penticton city council votes to pay $140K in compensation to woman who lost home in tax sale

B.C.’s ombudsperson was pleased with the decision, stating ‘this outcome clearly demonstrates that it’s never too late to do the right thing.’

Advertisement

Video Home