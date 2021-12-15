Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
December 15 2021 11:58am
02:33

Adopt a Pet: Desert the dog

This week’s adorable adoptable from the Edmonton Humane Society is Desert the dog, a friendly canine with a few special needs because of an early diagnosis of kidney disease.

