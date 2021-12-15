Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health
December 15 2021 10:11am
03:14

Booster dose information with the Saskatchewan Health Authority

With Christmas closing in and the Omicron variant beginning to emerge in Saskatchewan, Global News Morning talks to the SHA’s Dr. Satchan Takaya about booster doses.

Advertisement

Video Home