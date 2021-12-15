Global News Morning Toronto December 15 2021 9:57am 05:06 Hacks to ensure your gifts are wrapped with both care and flair Something that people might neglect when it comes to gifting presents is the wrapping. Christina Dennis has easy tips for practical wrapping. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8452538/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8452538/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?