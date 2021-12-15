Menu

Money
December 15 2021 8:39am
03:39

How inflation could impact the housing market in 2022

In this month’s Real Estate YXE, realtor Jeff Thiessen with Century 21 Fusion tells Global News Morning they’re keeping an eye on rising inflation as we look ahead to 2022.

