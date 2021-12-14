Menu

COVID-19
December 14 2021 6:02pm
00:31

Manitoba premier says all her caucus members have complied with vaccine ultimatum

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says all her Progressive Conservative caucus members have complied with a requirement to get COVID-19 vaccines.

