Global News Morning Edmonton
December 14 2021 1:13pm
05:15

Great Gardens: Holiday greenery and winter tips for your yard

Perry Stothart from Classic Landscapes and Ellerslie Gift and Garden goes over some holiday greenery options and some ways to keep your walkways safe during slippery season.

