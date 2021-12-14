Global News Morning Toronto December 14 2021 9:28am 04:49 Bank of Canada receives renewed mandate The federal government has announced changes to the Bank of Canada’s mandate. Business correspondent Anne Gaviola offers her insight on what the changes could mean for interest rates, inflation, and housing. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8449373/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8449373/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?