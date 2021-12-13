Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 13 2021 9:26pm
02:02

YVR holiday travel warning

Holiday travellers are being warned to expect added delays and hassle as the emergence of the Omicron variant is triggering a fresh round of testing requirements and international restrictions. Aaron McArthur reports.

