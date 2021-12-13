Global News at 5:30 Toronto December 13 2021 6:20pm 02:06 Toronto police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run Police are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough. As Catherine McDonald reports, a suspect vehicle description has been released. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8448271/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8448271/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?