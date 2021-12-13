Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 13 2021 6:20pm
02:06

Toronto police searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough. As Catherine McDonald reports, a suspect vehicle description has been released.

