Global News Morning BC December 13 2021 5:19pm 04:36 Canada implements tough new travel rules to deal with the Omicron variant Ryerson University Professor Frederic Dimanche discusses how the Omicron variant could further delay the recovery of the travel and tourism industries. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8448039/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8448039/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?