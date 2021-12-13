St. FX COVID-19 outbreak: Nova Scotia minister urges students to follow public health rules

During Monday’s COVID-19 update, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Health and Wellness Michelle Thompson urged students at St. Francis Xavier University (St. FX) in Antigonish, N.S. to follow public health and isolation rules amid a recent outbreak at the school. She added that even if it complicates students’ holiday travel plans, they still must abide by isolation rules until they receive a negative COVID-19 test in order to keep the community safe.