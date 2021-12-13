Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
December 13 2021 11:36am
01:24

Newscast Item | Concerning Online Threats

Students of Cavelier-De-Lasalle high school are back in class under police surveillance after the school received a number of online threats. Global’s Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

