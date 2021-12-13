Menu

The Morning Show
December 13 2021 9:47am
08:05

Canadian Exclusive: Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem on ‘Being The Ricardos’

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem talk about taking on the roles of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in ‘Being The Ricardos’ in a TMS Canadian exclusive.

