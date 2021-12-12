Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
December 12 2021 8:36pm
04:23

Holiday Helpers: Santa YEG

In our holiday helpers interview series, Kim Smith speaks with Jeff Tetz of Santa YEG about how the organization has evolved in the past seven years.

