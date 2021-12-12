Everyday Joe December 12 2021 7:21pm 02:35 Everyday Joe: Montreal and Boston This week on Everyday Joe, comedian Joey Elias gives us his take on the connection between Montreal and Boston, two cities that have more in common than people might think. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8445342/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8445342/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?