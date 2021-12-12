Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
December 12 2021 5:26pm
01:43

Vintage Christmas Show returns after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation

The Vintage Christmas Show took place in Halifax this weekend, organized by the Curio Collective. The show was postponed last year due to COVID-19. Amber Fryday has more.

