Canada
December 12 2021 5:10pm
01:56

Kingston Chamber Choir perform together for first time since pandemic

The Kingston Chamber Choir performed their first concert since the beginning of the pandemic on Sunday, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of World Choral Day.

