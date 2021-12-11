Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
December 11 2021 5:49pm
01:51

Queen’s University confirms 135 COVID-19 infections over the past week

Queen’s University has confirmed an outbreak within the student community this week, reporting 135 new COVID cases linked to the school.

Advertisement

Video Home