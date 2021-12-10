Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 10 2021 10:09pm
01:13

Surrey mayor to continue role as chair of Police Board

Global’s Rumina Daya has more on the criminal charge Surrey mayor Doug McCallum is facing and what it means for his future on the city’s police board.

